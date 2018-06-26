Long-running Italian gem Madeo just reopened in Beverly Hills

The green awning’s changed and so has the address, but perennial Italian staple Madeo is back and the same as ever.

Gianni Vietina’s low-lit, upscale West Hollywood restaurant made waves in early March when the business’s social media unexpectedly shared, “After more than 30 years, the day arrived: Madeo closes. Thank you very much to all for so many years shared in our restaurant. We will not forget the stories and great moments between this walls.” With that, the celeb hot spot was gone, but as it turns out, it wasn’t for long: Vietina and his team simply moved Madeo west while their original Beverly Boulevard space began renovations.

According to representatives for the restaurant, Madeo plans to remain in the new space until the close of 2019, and then will return to its original location in West Hollywood.

Die-hards will be pleased to hear the West Hollywood location’s Tuscan-influenced menu remains the same, as does much of the furniture. As for new additions, the Beverly Hills space sports an entire second floor with a private dining room, plus a patio on the ground floor, and a semi-open kitchen, in addition to aspects familiar to Madeo fans: a full bar, brass and dark-wood accents, tableside service.

Among those die-hards are some of the world’s A-listers, including Drake. Earlier this year he name-dropped the stalwart in “Diplomatic Immunity,” saying:

“Catering is from Giorgio Baldi, [Rihanna’s] favorite

shit is nice, but I prefer Madeo

calamari rings and tomato”

We’ve reached out to Drake for comment on Madeo’s comeback and will update this story accordingly. Guess we’ll have to see if a response is in God’s plan.

Madeo is now open at 362 N Camden Dr, serving lunch from 11:30am to 3pm and dinner from 6 to 11pm Tuesday to Saturday.