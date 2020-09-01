Meet L.A.’s 35 different logos for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Meet the logo for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, designed in collaboration with Long Beach native and gold medal snowboarder Chloe Kim.

Also, meet the logo for the 2028 Olympic Games from everyone’s favorite kissy-faced tacquero, Jorge “Joy” Alvarez-Tostado of Tacos 1986.

We could keep at this a few dozen more times, but we’ll pause and explain: On Tuesday, local organizing committee LA28 released 35 different variants of the Olympic and Paralympic Games emblem. Rather than settling on just one logo, LA28 opted to represent the city and some of its most notable voices with a diversity of illustrations and animations.

All of them have the same basic layout (with an “L” stacked on top of “28”) but the “A” changes in each. No single logo will become the emblem, rather you’ll see an assortment of them play out on digital screens, analog surfaces and official merch. And with eight years still to go until L.A. hosts the games, you can expect to see even more over time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA 2028 (@la28games) on Sep 1, 2020 at 10:05am PDT

Of the logos unveiled today, 26 of them were created in collaboration with athletes, artists and all sorts of other local thought leaders. If you head over to LA28’s site, you can see the animated version of each logo and read up on the story behind the design. “Los Angeles defies a singular identity and there’s not one way to represent L.A.,” said LA28 Chief Athlete Officer and former Olympic swimmer Janet Evans in a statement. “L.A. is what it is because of the people and the LA28 Games should represent that.”

In the sports world, you’ll see a logo with a soccer field from superstar Alex Morgan, a Dodgers-esque script “A” from Crenshaw native and decorated runner Allyson Felix, papel picado from teenage boxer Chantel Navarro and a tangle of infinity signs from Paralympic runner Scout Bassett.

Of course, this is L.A., so pop culture is well represented with designs from Billie Eilish and Reese Witherspoon, plus streetwear designer Bobby Hundreds and actor and disability lifestyle influencer Lauren “Lolo” Spencer.

Moving on to the art world, you’ll find designs from early graffiti artist Charles “Chaz” Bojórquez, painter Alex Israel, illustrator Steven Harrington and tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

There are literally dozens more, like designs from Swipe Out Hunger founder Rachel Sumekh and Little Tokyo community leader Aidan Kosaka, plus six that aren’t credited to any individuals but instead take inspiration from broad aesthetics like camo or prisms. There’s even some merch that looks a whole lot like L.A.’s 1984 Olympic logo.

Well, only eight years to go until the Olympics arrive. Until then, meet some more of the design creators.





Share the story