Meet Market Tavern, the new British pub inside the Original Farmers Market

Whether you’re looking for a sausage roll, a fry-up or a simple pint, starting today, there’s a new British pub in the Original Farmers Market where you can find it all. It wouldn’t be a pub without plenty of Pimm’s cups and lagers and fish and chips, and it wouldn’t be an iconically Brendan Collins restaurant without a proper Sunday roast; fortunately, Market Tavern’s menu delivers it in spades.

The new restaurant is the latest venture from the former Birch and Waterloo & City chef—who also oversees the menu at Fia in Santa Monica—and represents a new partnership with fellow Brit Gary Twinn, a musician with a foot in the beverage world.

You might’ve already stopped by for a pint at Bar 326 or E.B.’s Beer and Wine, both managed by Twinn and located in the Original Farmers Market, but the newest is a sprawling indoor-outdoor ode to pub life, with 3,400 square feet, a British Invasion playlist, and plenty of Collins’s takes on iconic dishes such as beans on toast, bangers and mash, and an all-day full English breakfast.

Expect a range of savory pies, including steak-and-ale, chicken-and-vegetable, and a meatless shepherd’s pie, and on Sundays, Collins’s famed roast will return with roast beef, half a chicken, or leg of lamb with mint sauce and all the trimmings.

And while you’ll find some extremely British fare (marmite on toast, prawn sandwiches, or a chippy butty, anyone?) there’s also pizza, salad, house-made fresh pastas, a fried chicken sandwich and plenty of California inspiration all over the menu, in case you’re more in the mood for hamachi with citrus or a dish of salt-and-pepper squid with padrón peppers.

When it comes to cocktails, look for a list dotted with scotch, London dry gin and more than a few musical references: There’s one drink simply called the Joe Strummer, and another, the Alfie (What’s It All About), while the Doctor Who’s Tonic keeps things booze-free with mint, cucumber and citrus. But Market Tavern is a pub, after all, and accordingly boasts more than 30 beers and dry ciders imported from the UK, Germany and even a few local sources, such as Van Nuys’s beloved MacLeod Brewing.

Given Governor Gavin Newsom’s order to close indoor dining, you won’t experience the full pub vibe for the foreseeable future, but Market Tavern’s got plenty of patio seating for a pint or four.

Market Tavern is now open within the Original Farmers Market, located at 6333 W 3rd St, with hours of 11am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and noon to 4pm Sunday.

