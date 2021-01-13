Need a stiff drink? This new mobile bar cart mixes cocktails at your door, distanced and masked.

The Maybourne Beverly Hills is taking “to-go” on the go. While there are more bars and companies across L.A. delivering cocktails to your door than ever, the upscale hotel with sibling concepts in London just launched a new mobile mixology program that brings the bartender to you, too.

The new service offers doorstep cocktails with recipes from its L.A. location and U.K. counterparts that are made on your property—meaning they don’t need to travel far at all (even though they’re not built at the bar on-site, the hotel insists they’re still legally assembled “to-go”).

The luxe service is limited to deliveries within 10 miles of the Maybourne (formerly the Montage), and kicks off with champagne. The masked bartender will set up the cart at a distance and walk you through a menu of cocktails from the Maybourne Bar, as well as a few options from across the pond, including the Connaught Martini—which involves a blend of dry vermouths and handmade bitters—and the Claridge’s Flapper, made with strawberries, crème de cassis, and champagne.

Each service lasts 45 minutes to an hour, and each participant will receive one round of cocktails as well as their choice of a bottled cocktail, which serves two, to enjoy later. In keeping with L.A.’s to-go cocktail regulations, the delivery also includes food, here in the form of bar snacks such as cheese crisps, nuts and olives—with add-ons for caviar service or anything from the to-go menu of the hotel’s restaurant, Terrace.

The Maybourne’s new mobile mixologist runs $150 per person, for two to six people, and can be booked online from Wednesday to Sunday.

