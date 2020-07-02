Chic settings and too-cool clientele are hallmarks of h.wood Group’s concepts, a collection of a dozen trendy restaurants, clubs and bars such as Poppy, The Nice Guy and Bootsy Bellows. You can’t head to most of the hospitality group’s L.A. spots as of now—especially considering that indoor dining rooms need to close for the next few weeks—but h.wood just made some of its restaurants the most accessible they’ve ever been, launching delivery-only offshoots from some of its most popular spots.

For those missing The Nice Guy, the ’50s-inspired Italian restaurant where red sauce and martinis rule, you can still order pickup and head to La Cienega yourself—or you could opt for the new Mama’s Guy, h.wood Group’s new ghost-kitchen concept that goes even bigger on Sunday-sauce classics such as trays of lasagna and baked ziti, mix-and-match handmade pastas with your choice of sauce, as well as salads, mozzarella sticks, garlic bread and plenty of subs (hello, sausage and peppers).

Mama’s Guy launched in mid-June on nearly every delivery platform, bringing homier, more comforting takes on The Nice Guy’s menu straight to you. It’s also notably more affordable: The Nice Guy’s pastas include more haute ingredients and run $21 to $34 for pickup, while Mama’s Guy pastas start at $12, with add-ons for the likes of truffle cream sauce, bolognese and fresh pesto.

It makes sense that h.wood Group’s empire would spread digitally, too, so Mama’s Guy was just the beginning. This weekend the team is launching Lilah’s, an offshoot of WeHo’s Delilah, and the sibling concept goes all in on Americana. Lilah’s will offer a delivery-only menu of diner-style burgers, fried chicken, cheesecakes, onion rings, salads, fries and a few vegan options, too, officially kicking into gear on Tuesday, July 7. To celebrate, h.wood’s throwing a two-day drive-in party starting this Sunday, where you can stop by the Delilah parking lot for Lilah’s dishes and DJ sets.

Later this month there’s even more to come, with new ghost kitchens that branch out beyond h.wood’s existing properties: Expect Ela Ela, which delivers California takes on Mediterranean fare such as beef kebab, grilled eggplant, falafel, roast chicken and hummus, in addition to Beautiful Foods Vegan, a plant-based, globally-inspired operation serving mushroom carnitas, curry bowls, noodle bowls and salads brought straight to you.

Find h.wood Group’s delivery-only restaurants on platforms including Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, Caviar and Grubhub.

Most popular on Time Out

– L.A. County restaurants must close indoor dine-in service for at least three weeks

– L.A. County beaches are closing for all of the Fourth of July weekend

– California has paused its reopening plans and won’t move forward “anytime soon”

– Half a million people in L.A. visited bars right after reopening; many restaurants not in compliance

– Gov. Newsom is ordering bars to shut down in Los Angeles

Share the story