Now you can recreate the Hollywood Bowl experience with the venue’s new picnics to-go

It’s not exactly like a warm summer evening spent noshing on fried chicken and olives at one of the city’s best music venues, but for the time being, it just might do. Last month, the Hollywood Bowl announced it would cancel its season for the first time in the 98-year–old venue’s history. Today, the Bowl and the Los Angeles Philharmonic shared that you can at least bring a taste of it home this summer.

With food whipped up by the chef-restaurateur team behind A.O.C., Lucques and Tavern, the Bowl’s picnic baskets and plates are usually one of our favorite aspects of the outdoor concerts, but Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne aren’t going to let a canceled series stop them. Launching this Thursday, June 11, you’ll be able to order seven set meals and an à la carte menu for pickup, plus plenty of wines to pair.

The “Supper To Go” program runs Thursdays to Saturdays, from 4 to 7pm, with orders placed and paid for in advance online (day-before is recommended, but a limited menu should be available until 3pm day of). From there, you’ll swing by the Bowl’s parking lot “A” for contactless curbside pickup, then head home with plenty of chef Goin’s signature dishes.

There’s a BBQ package for two at $96, which includes fried chicken, pork ribs, beef brisket, cornbread, rolls, tomato-and-watermelon salad, coleslaw, greens, and a berry buckle for dessert; a three-course meal for $59, which involves summer fruit salad, your choice of Alaskan halibut or tenderloin steak, plus crushed fingerling potatoes and a chocolate torta; a three-course meal for $49, with a choice of salmon with rice, or fruit salad and summer squash with arugula and poblanos, with strawberry shortcake; a three-course meal for $39 featuring choice of chicken with potato-tomato gratin, or chopped salad and pasta, with cookies; and à la carte sides, salads and whole meals ranging between $16 and $42—including, of course, Goin’s famed Spanish fried chicken.

Of course, a picnic is only part of the Bowl’s summer equation. To help bring a bit of the programming to you, the venue is sharing performance videos from the LA Phil and other musical guests, plus a Herbie Hancock listening guide, various artist spotlights and even peeks behind the scenes for the likes of their fireworks show and puppetry.

And you can still close out the virtual season with a Hollywood Bowl tradition thanks to this 2017 recording of LA Phil’s rendition of the 1812 Overture, complete with fireworks:

Just one final heads up: Though the Bowl doubles as a public park, picnic areas are closed, as is access to the seating area. So you’ll need to bring your food home to enjoy.

