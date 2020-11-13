One of L.A.’s best coffee shops just rebranded as a full-on neighborhood market

And yes, you can still get coffee from Hollywood’s newest version of Sightglass.

This year’s been tempestuous for nearly everyone in the food industry, and for San Francisco’s Sightglass Coffee—which opened its first L.A. outpost on March 13—the timing of launching a sprawling new coffee roastery and restaurant couldn’t have been worse. To roll with the punches it’s pivoting for a second time, and in a big way.

L.A. saw a number of concept shifts as restaurants and bars took up new sales models throughout the year, many turning their spaces into neighborhood corner stores while they waited for the return of dine-in service. Sightglass followed suit with Sightglass Provisions, which sold pastries, slices of square pizzas, select produce and coffee at a table out front, but over the weekend, it’s embraced the change with a massive overhaul to the 12,300-square-foot space—and is now going by Sightglass Marketplace & Roastery with built-out food and retail programs.

Sure, you can still order bags of on-site–roasted coffee beans and freshly made vanilla-paste lattes, not to mention the brand’s house-made shrubs and range of coffee apparatuses, but now Sightglass also stocks Nicole Rucker’s Fat & Flour pies; Rancho Gordo’s dried beans; Brightland’s bottles of olive oil; Kernel of Truth Organics’s corn tortillas; and other specialty goods, all with a focus on California products.

While it doesn’t offer the full café and evening menus that were originally intended back in March—what was meant to be dine-in seating is now home to a new refrigerated selection of meats and dairy—you can still find those square pizza slices and fresh pastries from culinary director Brett Cooper and pastry chef Jillian Bartolome, as well as a new charcuterie program to suit the market rebrand.

The new Sightglass also sports a wine section, as well as regional beers, grocery items, fresh flowers, gifts, chocolates, more local produce, and fresh, sustainably-sourced meat, not to mention a new walk-up window to make coffee and pastry orders even easier.

It’s all happening on a trendy stretch in Hollywood’s Media District, which is currently also home to Tartine Sycamore and L.A.’s sleek new bistro, Gigi’s, which opens this weekend. Take a peek at the new Sightglass Marketplace & Roastery, below, then drop by for pizzas, pastries and home goods.

Photograph: Courtesy Sightglass Marketplace & Coffee Roastery/Kort Havens

Photograph: Courtesy Sightglass Marketplace & Coffee Roastery/Kort Havens

Photograph: Courtesy Sightglass Marketplace & Coffee Roastery/Kort Havens

Sightglass Marketplace & Roastery is located at 7051 West Willoughby Ave with daily hours of 8am to 8pm; the walk-up window is open from 8am to 5pm daily.

Most popular on Time Out

– Can I travel for Thanksgiving? Here’s what L.A. County says.

– There’s a holiday-themed food drive-thru headed to L.A.

– Rooftop Cinema Club is returning as a drive-in on an airport tarmac in Santa Monica

– This new Arts District brewery is all about hard kombucha and soul food

– El Segundo’s over-the-top Candy Cane Lane is canceled for the first time since the ’40s

