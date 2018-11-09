Paramount Ranch’s Western town has burned down

Paramount Ranch has served as a backdrop for Westerns since 1927. But in the wake of the devastating Woolsey Fire, it appears that the frontier facades have burned down.
According to the Santa Monica Mountains division of the National Park Service, Paramount Ranch’s Western town in Agoura Hills is no more.
The location rose to prominence in the ’30s as an “exotic” backdrop for films, and the Western town continued to appear in modern media, including Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and, more recently, Westworld. Among Angelenos, it also served as a popular trailhead for both hikers and horseback riders.
As of Friday afternoon, the still-ongoing Woolsey Fire had forced over 140,000 residents from their homes, many of whom squeezed onto the Pacific Coast Highway to flee east. The fire has continued to ravage Thousand Oaks, Agoura Hills and Malibu. In addition to the everyday residents who’ve been displaced, the fire has grabbed headlines for threatening the mansion from The Bachelor and prompting evacuations among celebrities like Alyssa Milano, Guillermo del Toro, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian; others, including Caitlyn Jenner and director Scott Derrickson have already reportedly lost their homes to the blaze.
In addition to Paramount Ranch, the nearby comfort food spot the Old Place as well as Cornell Winery appear to be threatened.