When the Lakers and Dodgers won their respective championships this fall, it seemed like only a matter of seconds before thousands of people lit up the night sky in Los Angeles with fireworks. But what do Angelenos do when there’s something to celebrate but it’s a cold and kind of rainy morning? They make a whole lot of noise—sometimes while still in their PJs or comfortably from their cars.

Today the major news networks called Pennsylvania for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and thereby projected that Biden was the overall winner of the 2020 presidential election. Supporters began assembling in the streets all over the country; in L.A.—where over 70% of voters chose Biden—it was still only around 8:30am. But that didn’t stop Angelenos from opening up their windows to scream and bang on some pots and pans.

The sound of relief pic.twitter.com/bMZWs2URGS — Arnar Hrafn Gylfason (@ArnarHrafn) November 7, 2020

ALL OF LOS ANGELES IS SCREAMING!!!!!! NO MORE TRUMP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5l0Cok8NA7 — 4D (@isellassfordior) November 7, 2020

Of course, as we’ve edged into the afternoon, more and more people have trickled outside to shout and clap and dance. And yes, because this is L.A., plenty of drivers took the opportunity to lay on the horn.

In maybe the most L.A. scene we’ve spotted, the 76 gas station at the corner of Los Feliz Boulevard and Hillhurst Avenue has turned into a full-blown party, with people dancing on the roof of a car and horns blasting up and down the street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthias (@cinematthias) on Nov 7, 2020 at 11:30am PST

Not all assemblies have been purely spontaneous displays of elation, as a series of more formal marches took to Downtown L.A.

And just a reminder, if you plan on partaking in any celebrations today: Please wear a face covering and maintain a distance of six feet from other people.

Check out some more scenes from across the city below.

Celebrating in the streets of Silver Lake, Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/DPKJdkgmlp — Jeremy Black (@_JeremyBlack) November 7, 2020

This lady is vibing pic.twitter.com/d6G7OzkgIy — Laura J. Nelson 🦅 (@laura_nelson) November 7, 2020

Echo Park is out here pic.twitter.com/p7WSNOmt20 — Gina Pollack (@ginapollack) November 7, 2020

Most popular on Time Out

– Here’s what it’s like to drive into the Upside Down at L.A.’s new Stranger Things experience

– Attending a protest in L.A.? Just make sure you don’t have a laser pointer.

– Downtown Disney is expanding into California Adventure this month

– WonderLAnd is bringing a massive holiday-themed drive-thru to the Valley

– Here’s what the passage of Prop 22 means for Uber and Lyft in California

