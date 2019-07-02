Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Psst—there’s a new, hidden mezcal speakeasy in the LA Galaxy’s soccer stadium
Psst—there’s a new, hidden mezcal speakeasy in the LA Galaxy’s soccer stadium

By Stephanie Breijo Posted: Tuesday July 2 2019, 2:59pm

LA Galaxy Stadium speakeasy mezcal bar El Silencio Dignity Health Sports
Photograph: Courtesy El Silencio/Jakob N. Layman

It might seem a little on the nose for a liquor brand called El Silencio to open a speakeasy, but who are we to argue with hidden mezcal bars? 

LA Galaxy fans have no shortage of finding a drink in Dignity Health Sports Park, but when it comes to finding the stadium’s hidden mezcaleria, El Silencio’s tucked-away bar devoted to the smoky agave spirit, they’ll have to hunt for the secret door.

The instructions? Cryptic and mysterious, naturally: “Through the portal, hidden in plain sight, mischief and magic thrive. For those lucky enough to walk among the 400 rabbits and brave enough to pursue the unknown, the goddess of agave will open the door. Secret spaces hold the potion of infinite possibility.”

Photograph: Courtesy El Silencio/Jakob N. Layman

Our advice? Look for a door near the public bar. 

The L.A. brand also keeps a busy mezcal-focused bar running in one corner of the stadium, at stand 10, but to find the Oaxacan-made mezcal in its straight form, as opposed to mixed in margaritas at the bar, you’ll have to find the speakeasy. 

The standing-room–only speakeasy is dark, moody and a little glam, with a capacity of 20 to 30 guests at a time. Formerly used just for activations, it’s now open to anyone who can find it. In addition to straight mezcal, it also mixes up two cocktails: There’s a strawberry jalapeño mezcal margarita, plus the Midnight Mezcal mojito, which infuses the lime-heavy classic with chai spice. And, starting with the 4th of July game, you can also find a Silencio-and-beer special.

Start imagining that mezcal and your visit with this peek inside the speakeasy, below, then hunt for that hidden door on your next trip to the stadium:

Photograph: Courtesy El Silencio/Jakob N. Layman

Photograph: Courtesy El Silencio/Jakob N. Layman

Mezcaleria El Silencio is open during every LA Galaxy soccer game at Dignity Health Sports Park, at 18400 S Avalon Blvd in Carson.

Staff writer
By Stephanie Breijo 357 Posts

Stephanie Breijo joined Time Out as L.A.'s Restaurants & Bars Editor in 2017, and has been sharing her childhood favorites with readers and exploring new corners of the city's dining scene ever since.

She embraces the old and the new in L.A., especially when it comes to food, culture and how it binds the city together. With a journalism career spanning more than a decade, she's an award-winning writer, editor, photographer and videographer whose work has appeared in The Washington Post, NBC, Saveur, Food & Wine, Thomas Keller's Finesse, USA Today, Richmond magazine and others. She's probably thinking about pasta right now.

Reach her at stephanie.breijo@timeout.com or connect with her on social. Instagram: @breij; Twitter: @BreijOR_They

