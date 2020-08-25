Randy’s Donuts expands to Pasadena with an entire day of free doughnuts

L.A.’s larger-than-life doughnuts are headed to Pasadena at the start of September, when Randy’s Donuts—famed for that iconic 32-foot sign that looms over the 405 in Inglewood—will open up another shop with more than 50 flavors of handmade yeast and cake varieties, not to mention croissants, cinnamon buns, breakfast sandwiches and, of course, plenty of coffee by way of beloved local roaster Jones.

And on Wednesday, September 2, Randy’s is going big yet again with a grand opening complete with free doughnuts for all in Pasadena. From 6am to noon, every visitor can snag a free raised glazed doughnut, then from noon to 9pm that day they’ll need to follow Randy’s on Instagram in order to get the free treat.

The Pasadena shop trails a handful of newish locations across L.A., including an outpost along the Hollywood Walk of Fame and more in Century City, El Segundo, and Downey. According to the company website, there’s also a Randy’s set to open in Torrance this summer and one on the way for Costa Mesa in the fall. Looking beyond Southern California, they’ve also got shops in the works for South Korea, the Philippines and the Middle East—these doughnuts just keep on rolling.

Randy’s Donuts opens its Pasadena location on Wednesday, September 2, at 230 S Lake Ave. Stop by on opening day for free doughnuts from 6am to 9pm.

