The Satellite
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Justin Higuchi

Silver Lake’s the Satellite is done with live shows and plans to reopen as a restaurant

It’s not closing for good—but it won’t look the same.

By Michael Juliano Posted: Friday July 17 2020, 10:58am
The dance parties and free Monday night shows will be no more along Silver Lake Boulevard: After a decade—and many more before that under different names—the Satellite will no longer host live music.

In a message posted to its Instagram account on Friday, the Silver Lake venue says that it’s removing its stage and slowly pivoting to more of a restaurant and bar. “To all of the Satellite fans out there, I am sorry to say that we will no longer be doing live shows or dance parties,” the post reads.

View this post on Instagram

To all of the Satellite fans out there, I am sorry to say that we will no longer be doing live shows or dance parties. We would like to thank you for all the support you have shown us over the years. We shut our doors March 12 after the bands started canceling shows due to the corona virus and the Government shutting down the bars and nightclubs just a few days later. It has really hit us hard. We can no longer afford to wait for the day we will be allowed to have shows again. If we do that, we will not have the money to continue and will be forced to close forever. We are currently removing the stage and redesigning the club to be more of a place to get good quality drinks and food. We will be re-opening the kitchen and doing a complete redesign. Due to the lack of funds, this will not happen quickly. We will be opening in the parking lot for food and drinks as soon as we have the kitchen re-opened or the government lets us hire a food truck. We hope you will still support us during these tough times. It personally has been an amazing 25 years of live music and dance parties. I will miss those days but it is time for us to move on. I would hope that you will support groups like NIVA. They are trying to raise support in Congress and the Senate to help out all the Independent clubs in the US so they do not have to change format like we did or just close the doors for ever. Go to their site and show your support so we can start going to shows again!

A post shared by The Satellite (@thesatellitela) on

The Satellite, like the rest of L.A.’s music venues, has been closed since mid-March and plagued by the financial realities of trying to run a music venue when you can’t actually legally (or ethically) host any shows. “It has really hit us hard,” the statement continues. “We can no longer afford to wait for the day we will be allowed to have shows again. If we do that, we will not have the money to continue and will be forced to close forever.”

Though the transition to a full-blown restaurant will take quite some time (largely due to a lack of funds), the Satellite hopes to start serving food and drinks in its parking lot once it has its kitchen reopened, or if it’s able to get government approval to hire a food truck.

The Satellite

 

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Ju Dadalto

 

The venue spent the mid-’90s and aughts as Spaceland, then a central part of L.A.’s Eastside indie rock scene that hosted acts like Silversun Pickups, Death Cab for Cutie and Beck. In 2011, it switched over to the Satellite and took on a dancier bent with parties like Dance Yourself Clean. The spot also regularly hosted oddball comedy from the likes of John Early, Jon Daly and, perhaps its longest-running residency, Neil Hamburger’s monthly Sunday night shows.

