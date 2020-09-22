Smorgasburg L.A. returns with a new weekend-only delivery system

We’ve missed the Sunday strolls through dozens of restaurant stalls and pop-up shops, but thankfully, Smorgasburg L.A. is coming back—at least a little.

The food bazaar and gathering place temporarily closed (along with practically everything else) in mid-March, and while you still can’t drop by ROW DTLA to see hundreds of Angelenos carrying grilled whole lobster, rainbow-hued dumplings, and Middle Eastern-inspired tacos, Smorgasburg just announced somewhat of a return through a new delivery capability.

In partnership with Grubhub, the new Smorg Delivered program will bring some of the food fest’s iconic vendors to you every weekend from September 26 until November 1, with restaurants divvied up by neighborhood. Orders will open for deliveries every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30am to 8pm so you can snack on a few of your favorite Smorgasburg vendors from home—many of which don’t have brick-and-mortar locations and can be hard to find otherwise.

In the DTLA area you’ll be able to order Amazebowls, Cena Vegan, Los Cochinitos, Paratta, Porchetta Republic, Shrimp Daddy, Sticky Rice and Tacos 1986, while those ordering from Hollywood, Koreatown and Silver Lake can get deliveries from Banh Oui, Guelaguetza and I Love Micheladas, Love Hour, Maury’s Bagels, Spoon & Pork, Tacos 1986 and Ugly Drum (and given how quickly Ugly Drum’s new delivery-only deli has been selling out each day, it’s great to have another way to order).

If you’re in Pasadena you can order Amazebowls, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, Mama Musubi, Me + Crepe and Tacos 1986, and lastly, if you’re in Westwood and the general West L.A. area, you can snag some Bombay Frankie Company, Tacos 1986 and—on Saturdays only—T&T Lifestyle.

To kick off the launch Smorg Delivered is offering $5 off of any order of $15 or more with the code SMORG2020, as long as you’re one of the program’s first 2,000 customers (you’ll also get a free tote, which we imagine will be useful for carrying your food haul once Smorgasburg’s hiatus finally comes to an end).