Snag free pastries at DTLA’s new French bakery this Thursday

If you didn’t have the dough for a trip to Paris this summer, all you need to do is make your way to Downtown for a taste of French pastry dough—and if you get there fast enough, that taste comes free.

Bakery enthusiasts may recognize Paris Baguette, the national chain with a handful of cafés already sprinkled though Mid-City, Glendale, Pasadena and DTLA. The sunny sandwich, cake and coffee shop is opening a second location Downtown, and to celebrate, they’re giving away free croissants on Thursday—so you can save those pennies for a future trip or, you know, just future croissants here.

Simply drop by 404 West 8th Street and if you’re one of the first 100 customers in the door, you’ll get a free croissant of your choice, be it plain butter, almond, red bean, strawberries and cream or any other combo on offer that day.

Doors open at 9am, and if you’re guest number 101-plus, don’t fret—they’re also giving away insulated totes for the first 100 guests who spend upwards of $15, and a free mug for those who spend more than $20. What’s more, any visitors who stop by this Thursday or Friday get a coupon book for even more penny-saving options for your future trip to Paris—take a peek at the menu here, and start planning your attack.