Take a peek inside A.O.C. Brentwood before it opens tonight

One of L.A.’s most influential wine bars is heading west, bringing Spanish fried chicken and a range of biodynamic and organic wines from the Central Coast, France and beyond to Brentwood.

Tonight, chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne’s lauded A.O.C. is getting a second location and opening in the former Larder at Tavern space, which the duo closed last year.

What once offered retail shelves and a cold case for salads and other prepared foods—and then made way for a bakery case and a bar—has been transformed into a more formal dining room, with a communal table for walk-in seating. Larder’s atrium is gone, but the remodel offers a new private dining room, plus outdoor seating, and for those fans of the Beverly A.O.C., an identical menu of seasonal small plates.

The quintessential Spanish fried chicken with chili-and-cumin butter and a romesco aioli will be on offer, as will long-time favorites such as the parmesan-stuffed, bacon-wrapped dates; wood-fired clams in sherry; and the beloved roasted chicken with green olives, a dish in ode to San Francisco’s Zuni Café.

Dinner will be offered Tuesday through Sunday, beginning at 5pm, with brunch service and the Brentwood-only addition of weekday breakfast and lunch to follow in the coming weeks. Take a peek inside the new A.O.C., below, then drop by for wine and charcuterie as soon as this evening.

Photograph: Courtesy A.O.C./Amy Neunsinger Suzanne Goin, left, and Caroline Styne in A.O.C. Brentwood

Photograph: Courtesy A.O.C./Anne Fishbein

Photograph: Courtesy A.O.C./Amy Neunsinger

Photograph: Courtesy A.O.C./Amy Neunsinger

A.O.C. Brentwood opens tonight, Tuesday, June 8, at 11648 San Vicente Blvd., with hours of 5 to 10pm on Sunday and from Tuesday to Thursday, and from 5 to 11pm on Friday and Saturday.