Take a peek inside Bar Sopra, West Hollywood’s new rooftop lounge

Blackship is already a breezy affair, what with that plant-bedecked patio setting a cool scene for the restaurant, but over the weekend, the space got a little sunnier—and moodier—thanks to a new bar perched atop it all.

On Friday night Bar Sopra opened its doors just off the Sunset Strip, revealing a sleek classics-focused cocktail den that sits above chef Keiichi Kurobe’s Japanese-meets-Italian spot. Indoors, the lighting’s low and the seats spill from a seven-stool bar and intimate lounge area onto the deck. Outside, a horseshoe-shaped couch gets flanked by greenery and shaded by a long awning, the latest sunny spot to grab a drink this summer.

But Bar Sopra is a far cry from the bright, colorful rooftop and patio bars sprinkling L.A., where frozen drinks and rosé reign; instead, the space takes cues from European aperitivo destinations and dark, polished spaces like, say, Lost Property, Rhino Williams’s other bar. While Williams keeps the focus on whiskey there, and on Japanese riffs at Blackship’s program—which he also designed—at the weekends-only Bar Sopra he’s strictly about the classics.

Photograph: Courtesy Bar Sopra

From Thursday to Saturday, just look to the entire menu page dedicated to negronis, where the classic blend of gin, Campari and vermouth gets half a dozen spins, including the Negroni Peroni, which tops the classic with whipped Peroni pilsner foam; the Negroni Blanco, with gin, white vermouth and Salers Gentian apéritif; and a house-aged and -bottled variant.

There’s a vesper, a Gibson, a Martinez and a Claridge, along with a handful of martinis, almost all straightforward, with the exception of one sporting fino sherry, not to mention a section of the menu for amaro cocktails, where the Little Italy (rye, sweet vermouth and Cynar) and the classic Americano can be found.

If you are looking for something a little more adventurous, opt for the bar’s original cocktails, though they take their inspiration from the spirit-forward cocktail forefathers, too: There’s the Toronto, of Canadian whiskey, Fernet Branca, demerara syrup and angostura, while the Fist Luxury combines vodka, sherry, Pineau apéritif and orange bitters.

And if you simply must have that summery patio staple of something like an Aperol spritz, they’ve still got you covered. See: the Sicilian Pink, made with Italian grapefruit gin, Aperol and sweet vermouth, or the negroni with prosecco.

Catch a glimpse inside Bar Sopra, below, then head upstairs to see it for yourself:

Photograph: Courtesy Bar Sopra

Photograph: Courtesy Bar Sopra

Photograph: Courtesy Bar Sopra

Photograph: Courtesy Bar Sopra

Bar Sopra is now open atop Blackship, located in West Hollywood at 8512 Santa Monica Blvd. Catch drinks at Bar Sopra from 6pm to 2am, Thursday to Saturday.