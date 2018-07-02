The Beverly Wilshire Hotel just launched a rosé garden on its rooftop

It’s all rosé everything this summer at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, whose rooftop is setting picture-perfect Instagram traps with experiential offerings that include a “rosé garden” and urban glamping.

Follow your most rose-colored dreams down an all-pink corridor that’s hidden behind the entrance to room 211, which leads to a sprawling 6,000-square-foot pop-up that’s modeled after the hotel’s original 1960s rooftop lounge. This Secret Rosé Garden throwback serves various rosé wines—still, sparkling, by the glass, by the bottle, in flights, frozen and in desserts—in what could very well be the most ‘grammable scenery this summer. In addition to the floral installations, marble tables and a view of Rodeo Drive, there’s also a sports lawn where you can toss some bocce balls with your squad.

Revelers can cop a view while sipping pink bubbly topped with 23-karat-gold raspberry rosé gummies, and noshing on à la carte small bites—including finger sandwiches, oysters, caviar, cheese plates and even caramels infused with rose petals and sprinkled with violet salt. The floral installations may give off serious Alice In Wonderland vibes, especially considering that 55-foot floral wall between the sports and seating areas. For a more private lounge experience, be prepared to make a reservation; these are pricey, falling between $100 and $350 for a maximum of two hours, but you'll also get rewarded with complimentary rosé popsicles.

For those who don’t want the night to end, the hotel now offers a glamping experience in the Veranda Suite, which includes a tent decked out with furs and a chandelier, an additional alfresco tasting menu and one of the fanciest s’mores in the city, speckled with Tahitian vanilla beans and Valrhona chocolate.

The Beverly Wilshire is located at 9500 Wilshire Blvd. The Secret Rosé Garden pop-up runs now through September 3, from 3pm to 10pm for hotel guests and visitors alike. For reservations, call 310-385-3969.