The L.A. County Fair has been canceled for the first time since the ’40s

The 2020 edition of the fair, slated for September, has been called off.

The deep-fried Uncrustables, Tajin-dusted Dole Whip and Pop Rocks doughnuts will have to wait another summer, because this year’s edition of the L.A. County Fair has been canceled.

On Thursday, Fairplex announced that it was calling off the L.A. County Fair, which was originally slated to run from September 4 to 27 in Pomona. The fair organizers cite public health officials’ ban on large gatherings and events, which is expected to remain in place for the remainder of the year.

“We really had no choice, as hard as it was,” said Heidi Hanson, who chairs the Los Angeles County Fair Association Board of Directors, in a statement. “The one thing we can promise is that the L.A. County Fair will be back, better than ever—especially as we plan for our centennial.” While that 100th anniversary celebration isn’t until 2022, the fair does still hint at a hopeful return in 2021.

Since its introduction in 1922, the L.A. County Fair has only closed twice: For a long stretch from 1942 to 1947 during World War II, and on September 11, 2001 (though it reopened the following day).

If you’ve already plunked down cash on a season pass, you’ll have three options: to request a full refund, to apply the credit toward the 2021 fair plus one extra season pass, or to donate the money to Fairplex’s emergency community fund.

Now, allow us to get a little weepy as we watch this “thank you” video and think about all of the Ferris wheel rides we’re going to miss out on this summer.

