The NoMad’s rooftop bar and café opens to the public on Thursday

We’ve had a rough run of rain, below-60 temps and blustery days over the last few weeks, but it finally feels as though L.A. is ready for patio weather, and so is the NoMad Hotel. This Thursday, one of the city’s most anticipated rooftops finally opens to the public, with clear views from 12 stories above DTLA, one of the best bar programs in the country and some killer ice cream sandwiches.

The NoMad’s poolside bar and café launched quietly for guests last month, but this week, those looking for light bites and a range of cocktails—including frozen drinks and tiki classics—can head to the corner of Olive and 7th and take the elevator a few stories up. The elevator doors open to reveal a setting not unlike a Mediterranean villa, adorned with terra cotta, wrought iron and red tile. Potted olive, lemon and orange trees line the perimeter, and feel almost transportive. Gone are L.A.’s palm fronds, the traffic, even the noise: You may be surrounded by Downtown’s high-rises, but get a spritz in your hand and it’s like you’re continents away.

Photograph: Stephanie Breijo

“Because of the building’s history as the Bank of Italy, and given the Los Angeles sunshine, everything is modeled through that Italian and Mediterranean feel,” says Adam George Fournier, NoMad’s assistant bar manager. “It does have that breezy Italian villa vibe to it, and I believe that’s also part of the idea of having Orcus out there, our patron demon of the pool.”

This show-stopping statue is the undeniable star of the rooftop. Sitting at the far end, Orcus waits open-mouthed, and as the weather cools, serves as a fire pit. He’s a replica of the Orcus statue in Italy’s Sacro Bosco, also known as the Garden of Monsters, where the original statue of the demon served as a dining space and stage in the park. Here, as a fire pit, he can still bring people together over a meal, albeit over something from NoMad’s rooftop menu of lite bites like crudités, whipped fava bean hummus, prawn rolls, fried chicken sandwiches, and ice cream sandwiches (we recommend the Milk & Honey, with bee pollen, honey caramel and sea salt).

The brief food menu skews similar to the all-day items from the hotel’s lobby restaurant, though the rooftop bar is more similar to the downstairs coffee shop’s java-leaning evening libations: Everything is still available, but the program is a more focused approach in what’s fitting for the space. In this case, the drinks are brighter, a bit more playful and come served in a variety of colorful glasses. A spinning slushie machine will offer one weekly featured frozen drink such as the Mai Tai, the Island Time or the Red Light. It’s definitely not a tiki bar, but you’ll see some tiki-inspired drinks, especially on the “poolside classics” section of the menu. The other concoctions will be divvied up into “sunrise” and “sunset” denominations, similar to the downstairs Giannini Bar’s categorization of light-spirited and dark-spirited drinks; think of the sunrises as starters, and the sunsets as evening-enders, all within NoMad’s average of $16 to $18 apiece.

Those not staying at the hotel will need to reserve a spot at the rooftop bar and café, at least for the foreseeable future. Also for the foreseeable future, the poolside lounge chairs are—unfortunately—for hotel guests only. Reservations launch on Thursday, and can be made online. Take a digital spin around NoMad’s new rooftop bar, café and pool, then book a spot to see it for yourself later this week:

The NoMad is located at 649 S Olive St, with rooftop hours of noon to 4pm Sunday and Monday for food, and noon to 6pm Sunday and Monday for beverages; noon to 9pm Tuesday to Thursday for food, and noon to 11pm Tuesday to Thursday for beverages; and noon to 11pm Friday and Saturday for food, and noon to 1am Friday and Saturday for beverages.