1. Watch relationships crumble and classic tunes come alive during “Don’t Stop! The Misadventures of Fleetwood Mac.” This scripted musical comedy at Largo captures the band in its pompous, raucous prime. Tickets to the 8pm show cost $30.

2. Hit up UCB Sunset for CUCK: A Comedy Show. Reggie Watts, Adam Conover and Garfunkel & Oates will all perform original material then proceed to “have their way” with the jokes of another comedian on the same bill. Tickets to the 9pm show cost $12.

3. See a screening of Heat on a Downtown rooftop (located only blocks away from the film’s iconic shootout scene) as Rooftop Cinema Club continues at LEVEL. Tickets to the 8pm event cost $19.

