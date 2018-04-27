1. Delight in a boozy tea ceremony, a desert-themed disco and a tiki pop-up during Big Bar and Alcove’s Gala in the Gardens Party. The party starts at 7pm; admission is free with the purchase of a cocktail.

2. Celebrate the diversity of L.A. artists during the kickoff of Grand Park’s inaugural Our L.A. Voices: Springs Arts Festival. Visit between 6 and 10pm for a mix of performance and visual arts, including plays, live music and a craft marketplace.

3. Watch time-honored favorites in classic Hollywood theaters during this weekend’s TCM Classic Film Festival. Tonight’s program includes screenings of The Right Stuff at 5pm and The Exorcist at 9:30pm at the Chinese Theatre.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.