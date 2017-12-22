1. Don your best Christmas sweater at Union Station's Cocoa Concert Series as the south patio will be transformed into a hub of holiday entertainment. Tonight's free 6:30pm performance includes La Picante hosting "A Very Salsa Christmas."

2. Catch Jhené Aiko at the Novo as the R&B, neo-soul singer performs with Willow Smith, Kitty Cash and Kodie Shane. Tickets to the 7:30pm performance cost $38.50 to $50.

3. Grab a personal pie from a renowned New York pizzeria during the final days of the Roberta's Pizza Pop-Up at Hayden. You'll find the pop-up at Culver City's Platform from 11am to 9pm; pizzas start at $12.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.