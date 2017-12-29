  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Dec 29

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Friday December 29 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Michael Juliano

1. Line up early in front of the Broad for the final days of Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors. Thursday's wait time reached five hours, so you'll need to show up well before the 10am opening to snag $30 tickets.

2. Head to the Hollywood Palladium for a co-headlining show from Dave Chappelle and John Mayer. The show starts at 9pm, though you'll have to find tickets on a resale market to attend.

3. Play around in real snow during Snow Days at Kidspace. Visit between 9:30am and 5pm; admission costs $13.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

