1. Line up early in front of the Broad for the final days of Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors. Thursday's wait time reached five hours, so you'll need to show up well before the 10am opening to snag $30 tickets.

2. Head to the Hollywood Palladium for a co-headlining show from Dave Chappelle and John Mayer. The show starts at 9pm, though you'll have to find tickets on a resale market to attend.

3. Play around in real snow during Snow Days at Kidspace. Visit between 9:30am and 5pm; admission costs $13.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.