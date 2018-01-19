  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Jan 19

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Friday January 19 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Bart Jaillet

1. See soprano Juliana Snapper turn cracks in buildings into sound as part of Ecuadorian artist Oscar Santillán’s “Correspondances (after Charles Baudelaire).” The free 5pm performance at LACMA is part of the Pacific Standard Time Festival: Live Art LA/LA.

2. Try one of San Francisco’s most creative burgers as the Kronnerburger Lunch Pop-Up arrives at Animal for a one-day-only lunch service. Reservations and walk-ins are available from 11:30am to 3:30pm.

3. Swing by NerdMelt for another edition of Andy Kindler’s Particular Show, with stand-up sets from Sarah Silverman, Kevin Nealon and the frustrated, self-defeated Kindler himself. Tickets to the 9pm show cost $10.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

