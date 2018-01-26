1. Roam around the Kinney as 57 artists completely transform the Venice hotel's rooms into personal gallery spaces during stARTup Art Fair LA. The exhibition kicks off at 2pm, with an opening night celebration from 7 to 10pm; tickets cost $15.

2. Peruse works of art from over 60 international exhibitors at Art Los Angeles Contemporary. Tickets to the fair, which is open from 11am to 7pm, cost $25.

3. Take advantage of prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at restaurants all over L.A. during the final day of Winter dineL.A.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.