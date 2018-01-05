1. Swing by LACMA—it's free today from 3 to 8pm—to scope out the final weekend of Chagall: Fantasies for the Stage. The astounding exhibition explores the whimsical modernist's vibrant costumes and set designs from three ballets and an opera.

2. Catch a truth-or-dare-like comedy show at NerdMelt during Luck of the Draw. Tickets to the 9pm show cost $8.

3. Head to Dodger Stadium to see the dazzling Luzia. Tickets to the 8pm performance of Cirque du Soleil's Mexican-inspired spectacle start at $50.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.