The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, June 1

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Friday June 1 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Michael Juliano

1. Dance among dinosaurs during the season finale of First Fridays at the Natural History Museum. Tonight’s event, which runs from 5 to 11pm and costs $25, include tours of the museum’s refurbished L.A. exhibition and music from Tuxedo, Duckwrth and Madame Gandhi.

2. Take a seat around the water-encompassed stage at California Plaza for the opening night of Grand Performances. Tonight’s free 8pm show includes a tribute to the psychedelic soul and genius of Sly and the Family Stone.

3. Settle in for a screening of Coming to America as Rooftop Cinema Club continues down the street atop LEVEL. Tickets to the 8pm screening cost $17.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

