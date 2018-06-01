1. Dance among dinosaurs during the season finale of First Fridays at the Natural History Museum. Tonight’s event, which runs from 5 to 11pm and costs $25, include tours of the museum’s refurbished L.A. exhibition and music from Tuxedo, Duckwrth and Madame Gandhi.

2. Take a seat around the water-encompassed stage at California Plaza for the opening night of Grand Performances. Tonight’s free 8pm show includes a tribute to the psychedelic soul and genius of Sly and the Family Stone.

3. Settle in for a screening of Coming to America as Rooftop Cinema Club continues down the street atop LEVEL. Tickets to the 8pm screening cost $17.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.