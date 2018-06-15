1. Scope out feline-inspired masterpieces from dozens of artists as the Cat Art Show kicks off its opening weekend at Downtown’s Think Tank Gallery. Visit the gallery for free from noon to 5pm.

2. Watch The Harvey Girls: Opportunity Bound, a documentary about women who moved west for waitress jobs along the railroad, as Union Station kicks off its free, food-themed Filmmm series at 8:30pm.

3. See a screening of West Side Story and walk around the “Leonard Bernstein at 100” exhibition during Outdoor Movies at the Skirball. Tickets to the 8:30pm screening cost $12 and include access to the museum two hours prior.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.