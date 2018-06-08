1. Step into a replica of the Oval Office and squeeze out a hurried tweet from a golden toilet as The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library rolls into town at 631 North Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood from noon to 10pm.

2. Kick off a weekend of tours, exhibitions and panels during the L.A. Design Festival. Today’s schedule includes an open house at Hedley and Bennett and a Modernica factory tour at 1pm, plus a free design block party at ROW DTLA from 6 to 9pm.

3. Settle in for a screening Cruel Intentions at LEVEL or The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert at NeueHouse as Rooftop Cinema Club continues its summer season. Tickets to the 8pm screenings cost $17.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.