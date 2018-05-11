1. Head to the Theatre at Ace Hotel for a set of original songs from “Weird Al” Yankovic. Tickets to the 8pm show from the prolific long-haired parody and polka specialist cost $59.50 to $79.50.

2. Catch Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboyQ and others as they stop by the Forum for the Top Dawg Entertainment: The Championship Tour. Tickets to 7:30pm concert cost $49.50 to $174.50.

3. Scarf down chimichangas, pizza and Mike’s Harder beverages as the Deadpool pop-up bar continues tonight. Entry to the takeover at the Slipper Clutch begins at 7pm.

