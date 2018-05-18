1. Start your weekend in Griffith Park during Odd Nights, a night market at the Autry packed with beer gardens, live music, bounce castles and more than 80 artisan vendors. Admission to the event, which runs from 6 to 11pm, costs $5.

2. Sample bites from more than 50 vendors as Night Market, the Food Bowl’s signature tasting event, continues at Grand Park. Swing by the free-to-enter event between 5 and 11pm, or grab a timed $10 ticket for access to the fest’s premium vendors.

3. Head to the Ahmanson Theatre for a performance of Soft Power. The contemporary comedy reconsiders recent U.S. political history through the lens of a Chinese executive. Tickets to the 8pm performance cost $30 to $130.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.