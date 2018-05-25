1. Sip on wine atop Barnsdall Art Park during the kickoff of Friday Night Wine Tastings. This special opening party includes a conversation between food critic Jonathan Gold and NoMad chef Daniel Humm, plus treats from the NoMad truck and Milk Bar. Tickets to the event, which runs from 5:30 to 8:30pm, cost $45.

2. Head to the Hollywood Bowl for Beauty and the Beast in Concert. Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer and Taye Diggs will take up the singing voices during a live, orchestra-backed performance and screening of the animated classic. Tickets to the 8:15pm event cost $42.50 to $199.50.

3. Make your way to the Wiltern for the opening night of Lebowski Fest. The Kyle Gass Band kicks off the evening, which includes a screening of The Big Lebowski. Tickets to the 8pm screening cost $20 to $30.

