1. Greet New Year's Day with a dip in L.A.'s not-so-icy waters for the annual Polar Bear Plunge. Spectate or dive in during meet-ups this morning at Cabrillo Beach and Hansen Dam, among others.

2. Take a trip to Pasadena for the Rose Parade. The 129th annual sun-kissed tradition kicks off at 8am at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard before heading along Colorado Boulevard.

3. If you missed the parade, see the floats up close at the Post-Parade Float Showcase in the afternoon. Find it at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Sierra Madre Boulevard from 1 to 5pm; tickets cost $15.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.