The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Apr 14

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Saturday April 14 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Army Corps of Engineers

1. Do your part in restoring the river during the first weekend of the Great Los Angeles River CleanUp. This coordinated cleanup effort takes place across different spots each weekend, starting at 9am in the Sepulveda Basin and Glendale Narrows.

2. Listen to local photographer Angie Smith discuss her project Stronger Shines the Light Inside at noon at Space15Twenty. The exhibition documents the personal stories of refugees who have resettled in America.

3. See a free dance show on the Santa Monica Pier at 6:30pm as Dance Camera West Dance Media Festival continues its weekend of oceanfront performances.

