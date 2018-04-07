1. Bring your pup to Huntington Beach (or look on with adorable envy) during the So Cal Corgi Beach Day, which includes a tiki-themed costume contest. The free meet-up runs from 10am to 3pm.

2. Prepareth thy schedules and costumes for the return of the Renaissance Pleasure Faire. Tickets to the seasonal attraction at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area. It’s open from 10am to 7pm. Tickets cost $29.95.

3. Drink your way around Los Angeles Center Studios during LA Beer Fest. Tickets to the sudsy tasting event, which has sessions from noon to 3pm and 5 to 8pm, cost $45.

