  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Apr 7

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Saturday April 7 2018, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Apr 7
Photograph: Lynn Millspaugh

1. Bring your pup to Huntington Beach (or look on with adorable envy) during the So Cal Corgi Beach Day, which includes a tiki-themed costume contest. The free meet-up runs from 10am to 3pm.

2. Prepareth thy schedules and costumes for the return of the Renaissance Pleasure Faire. Tickets to the seasonal attraction at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area. It’s open from 10am to 7pm. Tickets cost $29.95.

3. Drink your way around Los Angeles Center Studios during LA Beer Fest. Tickets to the sudsy tasting event, which has sessions from noon to 3pm and 5 to 8pm, cost $45.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest