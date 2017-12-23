  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Dec 23

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Saturday December 23 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Dec 23
Photograph: Courtesy Roberta's/Deidre Schoo

1. Grab a personal pie from a renowned New York pizzeria during the final day of the Roberta's Pizza Pop-Up at Hayden. You'll find the pop-up at Culver City's Platform from 11am to 9pm; pizzas start at $12.

2. Head to the Groundlings Theatre for the Groundlings Holiday Show. Tickets to the festive sketch and improv shows at 8 and 10pm cost $25.

3. Listen to a set from the Growlers at the Wiltern as the beloved O.C. surf punk slackers cap off their two-night Snow Ball. Though general admission spots are sold out, resale tickets start at $89.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest