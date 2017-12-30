1. Skate around a warm-weather winter wonderland with the Downtown L.A. skyline as your backdrop at the Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square. This seasonal outdoor ice rink is open from 10am to 11pm; admission costs $9 with $4 skate rentals.

2. Head to the Hollywood Palladium for a co-headlining show from Dave Chappelle and John Mayer. The show starts at 9pm, though you'll have to find tickets on a resale market to attend.

3. Play around in real snow during Snow Days at Kidspace. Visit between 10am and 5pm; admission costs $13.

