  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Dec 30

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Saturday December 30 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Dec 30
Photograph: Michael Juliano

1. Skate around a warm-weather winter wonderland with the Downtown L.A. skyline as your backdrop at the Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square. This seasonal outdoor ice rink is open from 10am to 11pm; admission costs $9 with $4 skate rentals.

2. Head to the Hollywood Palladium for a co-headlining show from Dave Chappelle and John Mayer. The show starts at 9pm, though you'll have to find tickets on a resale market to attend.

3. Play around in real snow during Snow Days at Kidspace. Visit between 10am and 5pm; admission costs $13.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

Comments