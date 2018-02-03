1. Swing by VooDoo Doughnut for a limited supply of Steven Universe-themed doughnuts for purchase. Arrive between 10am and 1pm to see members of the Cartoon Network show's cast.

2. Celebrate women's voices at the second night of Girlschool, a completely female-fronted music festival. Tickets to tonight's event cost $22; it kicks off at 4pm and includes sets from Shirley Manson and Amber Coffman.

3. Listen to chirpy, anthemic choruses from Passion Pit at the Belasco Theater tonight. Tickets to the 8pm show cost $35.

