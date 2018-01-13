1. See experimental Mexican vocalist Carmina Escobar and a 40-member Oaxacan youth brass band perform on and around Echo Park Lake. The free performance, from 1 to 5pm, is part of REDCAT's Pacific Standard Time Festival: Live Art LA/LA.

2. Get an early start to the Lunar New Year at the Asian American Expo, a pan-Asian celebration at Fairplex. Visit between 10am and 7pm; admission costs $9.

3. Catch stand-up sets from Andy Kindler, Rory Scovel, Beth Stelling and others during the Good Heroin Three-Year Anniversary Show at the Regent Theater. Tickets to the 9pm show cost $7.50.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.