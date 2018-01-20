  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Jan 20

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Saturday January 20 2018, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Jan 20
Photograph: Rozette Rago

1. Get fired up at the Women's March Los Angeles. Part of a day of nationwide demonstrations to support social justice, this solidarity march starts at 9am in Pershing Square and concludes with a rally in Grand Park near City Hall.

2. Head over to Union Station for a show from Joyce Manor as the Torrance-based pop-punk band plays its first of two sets at the historic train station. Tickets to the 3pm show cost $15.

3. Ride into the danger zone at the Regent Theater for Tom Gun Live: A Maverick's Homage, a raucously over-the-top spoof of Top Gun. Tickets to the 7:30pm show cost $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest