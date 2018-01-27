1. Celebrate Downtown's renaissance with a street fest and programming at six historic theaters during Night on Broadway. The free fest runs from 3pm to midnight, with performances from the B-52s, WAR, Lucent Dossier Experience, Dâm-Funk, Dead Meadow and more.

2. Cuddle some adoptable pups while sipping wine at Vinovore's Wine and Wags. Head to the Silver Lake wine shop for a complimentary tasting from 2 to 5pm, as well as a dog adoption.

3. Sip pours from a variety of vineyards at the Uncorked Wine Festival. More than 50 wineries arrive at Union Station from 6 to 9pm; tickets cost $60.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.