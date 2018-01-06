1. Hone your comedy craft while catching a slate of free shows at Second City Hollywood's Open House. The comedy theater and school hosts a day full of improv workshops and shows from noon to 10pm.

2. Head to Largo for The Black Version. Audience members suggest a movie title and a cast of black comedy actors, led by Jordan Black and with special guest Wayne Brady, improvise their take on it. Tickets to the 8:30pm show cost $30.

3. Head to Dodger Stadium to see the dazzling Luzia. Tickets to the 4:30 and 8pm performances of Cirque du Soleil's Mexican-inspired spectacle start at $50.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.