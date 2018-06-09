1. Listen to a DJ set from Phantogram, grab a bite from the likes of Great White or Rose Café and peruse local art pop-ups at FlowerFest, a free street fair on Venice’s Rose Avenue between Main Street and 4th Avenue. Swing by between 11am and 6pm.

2. Celebrate the Pasadena Playhouse’s centennial anniversary during the free Playhouse Block Party. The party, held at the corner of El Molino and Colorado from noon to 10pm, features performances from local bands and ensembles, hands-on art pop-ups and a slew of food trucks.

3. Settle in for a screening Moonlight at LEVEL as Rooftop Cinema Club continues its summer season. Tickets to the 8pm screening cost $17.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.