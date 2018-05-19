1. Attend talks from top chefs and sample plates from spots like NoMad, Porto’s and Roberta’s at EEEEEATSCON, the Infatuation’s second annual food fest at Barker Hangar. Tickets to the event, which runs from noon to 7pm, cost $30.

2. Ride the tram atop the Getty to peruse the hilltop art museum, and stick around until sundown for a set from local psychedelic and garage-inspired quartet Allah-Las as part of Off the 405. Admission to the 6pm show is free.

3. Make your way to the Wiltern for a Fight Club live score. Dust Brothers make a rare in-person appearance to lead their score of the David Fincher mind-bender. Tickets to the 8pm screening cost $39.50 to $59.50.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.