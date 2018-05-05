  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, May 5

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Saturday May 5 2018, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, May 5
Photograph: Courtesy Redbird/Mary Costa

1. Grab your finest derby hat and head to Redbird for the inaugural Derby Day Party in the Garden, complete with live bluegrass, crab cakes, biscuits, deviled eggs and fried chicken. Tickets to the event, which runs from 1:30 to 4:30pm, cost $40 with fees.

2. Roll out a blanket at Los Angeles State Historic Park as Street Food Cinema continues its food truck-fueled series with a screening of Get Out. Tickets to the 8:30pm screening cost $14 to $22.

3. Head to the Hollywood Bowl as aughts favorites LCD Soundsystem and Yeah Yeah Yeahs share the bill for an evening of dancey, anthemic tunes. Tickets to the 6:15pm show cost $37.50 to $139.50.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

Comments