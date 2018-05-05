1. Grab your finest derby hat and head to Redbird for the inaugural Derby Day Party in the Garden, complete with live bluegrass, crab cakes, biscuits, deviled eggs and fried chicken. Tickets to the event, which runs from 1:30 to 4:30pm, cost $40 with fees.

2. Roll out a blanket at Los Angeles State Historic Park as Street Food Cinema continues its food truck-fueled series with a screening of Get Out. Tickets to the 8:30pm screening cost $14 to $22.

3. Head to the Hollywood Bowl as aughts favorites LCD Soundsystem and Yeah Yeah Yeahs share the bill for an evening of dancey, anthemic tunes. Tickets to the 6:15pm show cost $37.50 to $139.50.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.