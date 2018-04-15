  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Apr 15

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Sunday April 15 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Michael Juliano

1. Explore 5,000 years of the history and motivations behind the art of marking skin with indelible ink on the final day of the Natural History Museum’s “Tattoo” exhibition. Visit between 9:30am and 4:30pm. Tickets cost $23.

2. Head to LACMA for the opening of “David Hockney 82 Portraits and 1 Still-life.” The British-born, Los Angeles–embracing painter created portraits of Frank Gehry, John Baldessari, LACMA curator Stephanie Barron and others in his Hollywood Hills studio. Swing by between 10am and 7pm. Admission costs $20.

3. Prepareth thy schedules and costumes for the Renaissance Pleasure Faire. Tickets to the seasonal attraction at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area. It’s open from 10am to 7pm. Tickets cost $29.95.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

