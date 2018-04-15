1. Explore 5,000 years of the history and motivations behind the art of marking skin with indelible ink on the final day of the Natural History Museum’s “Tattoo” exhibition. Visit between 9:30am and 4:30pm. Tickets cost $23.

2. Head to LACMA for the opening of “David Hockney 82 Portraits and 1 Still-life.” The British-born, Los Angeles–embracing painter created portraits of Frank Gehry, John Baldessari, LACMA curator Stephanie Barron and others in his Hollywood Hills studio. Swing by between 10am and 7pm. Admission costs $20.

3. Prepareth thy schedules and costumes for the Renaissance Pleasure Faire. Tickets to the seasonal attraction at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area. It’s open from 10am to 7pm. Tickets cost $29.95.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.