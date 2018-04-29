1. Mark the full moon at Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s Masonic Lodge during the Secret Society of the Sisterhood. Kirsten Vangsness, Aparna Nancherla, Suzi Gardner and others lead this female-fronted 7pm storytelling show. Tickets cost $25 to $30.

2. Head to the Los Angeles River Center and Gardens for Taste of the Eastside. Wash down bites from Eastside staples like Malo and Little Dom’s with flights from Silverlake Wine. Tickets to the tasting event, which runs from 4 to 8pm, costs $45.

3. Stroll through five acres of 20th-century furniture and housewares at Downtown Modernism. Admission to this market held outside of the Modernica Factory from 8am to 2pm costs $8.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.