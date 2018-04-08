1. Help ring in Same Same’s two-year birthday and the start of Songkran, the Thai New Year’s festival, with dancing and complimentary snacks at the Silver Lake restaurant. The free event kicks off at 6pm.

2. Slip into a new-old pair of worn-in jeans at A Current Affair. This vintage-inspired pop-up runs from noon to 6pm at Downtown’s Cooper Design Space. Entry costs $12.

3. Peruse contemporary design from Mexico and California at Nero48, the final day of this art and fashion pop-up at Vinz on Fairfax. Swing by from 11am to 6pm. Admission costs $10.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.