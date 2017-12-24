1. Hear more than 20 choirs, music ensembles and dance troupes from all over the city at the L.A. County Holiday Celebration. Guests are encouraged to come and go as they please throughout the free, three-hour show at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, which starts at 3pm.

2. Skate around a warm-weather winter wonderland at the Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square. This seasonal outdoor ice rink is open from 10am to 8pm; admission costs $9 with $4 skate rentals.

3. Swing by the MatzoBall, an annual Jewish singles event at the Spare Room. Tickets to the 9pm party cost $30.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.