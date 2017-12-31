  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Dec 31

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Sunday December 31 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Josué Rivas/Chicano Batman

1. See a set from Chicano Batman at the Fox Theater Pomona. Tickets to the 9pm show from the surf, psych rock and tropicalia band cost $35.

2. Ring in 2018 with your fellow Angelenos during N.Y.E.L.A. at Grand Park. The free event runs from 8pm to 1am.

3. Head to the Hammer Museum for the final day of Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960-1985. The free exhibition is open from 11am to 5pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

