1. See a set from Chicano Batman at the Fox Theater Pomona. Tickets to the 9pm show from the surf, psych rock and tropicalia band cost $35.

2. Ring in 2018 with your fellow Angelenos during N.Y.E.L.A. at Grand Park. The free event runs from 8pm to 1am.

3. Head to the Hammer Museum for the final day of Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960-1985. The free exhibition is open from 11am to 5pm.

